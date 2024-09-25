Top track

Not Like the Movies

Pablo Brooks: Live 2024

Uebel & Gefährlich
Wed, 25 Sept, 9:00 pm
From €26.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brooks aus Düsseldorf hat in den letzten beiden Jahren mit seiner Band ausverkaufte Headline-Konzerte von Wien über München, Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam und London gespielt, um dann erstmal tief im Dunkeln des Studios zu verschwinden. Jetzt ist er zurück, m...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, K&F Artists, Picky Magazine, untoldency & Soundmag
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pablo Brooks

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open9:00 pm

