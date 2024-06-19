Top track

I'm A Girl You Can Hold IRL

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ML Buch (Denmark)

Radio East
Wed, 19 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$20.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I'm A Girl You Can Hold IRL
Got a code?

About

ML Buch is Danish composer and producer Marie Louise Buch.

In her compositional practice ML Buch sketches up her music in an almost architectural way. The raw material is generated through immersion in playing and assembling as a way of triggering random...

All ages
Presented by Radio/East
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

ML Buch

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.