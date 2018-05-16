Top track

Gravity's Gone

Fisherman's Village Music Festival

Kings Hall at APEX Art and Culture Center
16 May - 18 May
GigsEverett
About

Fisherman's Village Music Festival is a three-day, multi-venue music festival in Downtown Everett.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Everett Music Initiative.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drive-By Truckers, Allen Stone, Shovels & Rope and 14 more

Venue

Kings Hall at APEX Art and Culture Center

1611 Everett Avenue, Everett, Washington 98201, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

