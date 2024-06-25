DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CSS

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Tue, 25 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Crosstown Concerts presents:

CSS

This is a 14+ event (under 16s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
CSS

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

