FOLKSTONE: in concerto al Castello di San Martino della Vaneza.
Una cornice suggestiva e incantevole per un live show ineguagliabile!
Per riportare i Briganti di Montagna in terra veneta, abbiamo scelto una location spettacolare nella serata di SABATO 1...
