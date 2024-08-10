Top track

Folkstone - Diario di un Ultimo

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Folkstone | Castello di San Martino (PD)

Castello San Martino della Vaneza
Sat, 10 Aug, 8:30 pm
GigsCervarese Santa Croce
€30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Folkstone - Diario di un Ultimo
Got a code?

About

FOLKSTONE: in concerto al Castello di San Martino della Vaneza.
Una cornice suggestiva e incantevole per un live show ineguagliabile!

Per riportare i Briganti di Montagna in terra veneta, abbiamo scelto una location spettacolare nella serata di SABATO 1...

Tutte le età
Presentato da BAM Booking.

Lineup

Folkstone, Uttern

Venue

Castello San Martino della Vaneza

Via S. Martino, 23, 35030 Cervarese Santa Croce PD, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.