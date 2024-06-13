Top track

Liturgy - Quetzalcoatl

LITURGY

Songbyrd
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Liturgy is the project of Haela Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix, whose yearning, energetic “transcendental black metal” exists in the space between metal, art music and sacred ritual. Its current lineup includes Mario Miron (guitar), Tia Vincent-Clark (bass) and Leo...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Savage Party x Unregistered Nurse
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liturgy, Body Void

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

