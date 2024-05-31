Top track

Miles Nielsen - Baby Blue

Miles Nielsen & The Rusted Hearts

Robert's Westside
Fri, 31 May, 6:30 pm
About Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts

Led by free-wheeling frontman Miles Nielsen, The Rusted Hearts have been wowing audiences for years with the diversity of their sound, the tightness of their 4-part harmonies, and the quality of their songcraft. Equally comfortable in a compact 3-minute po Read more

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

MILES NIELSEN & THE RUSTED HEARTS

General Admission Advance: $20 + Service Fees
General Admission Day Of Show: $25 + Service Fees
Reserved Seating: $30 + Service Fees (Sold in groups of 4 - 6, General Admission included)...

This is an 21+ event (Under 21 must be accompanied by a Parent / Guardian)
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

