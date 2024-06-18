Top track

Teen Mortgage - Doctor

TEEN MORTGAGE + Cheap Teen

Point Ephémère
Tue, 18 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TEEN MORTGAGE

+ CHEAP TEEN

(Post noise - Maisons-Alfort, FR)

Punk, noise, garage, math rock ou encore hardcore, tant que c'est bruyant, Cheap Teen est présent. Après avoir séduit la scène underground avec leurs EP "Questioning One's Balance" en 2021, e...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Teen Mortgage, Cheap Teen

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open8:00 pm

