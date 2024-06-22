Top track

Searows - House Song

Searows

The Great Hall
Sat, 22 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$44.72

About

Collective Concerts Presents: Searows

Searows is partnering with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket sold goes to supporting organizations providing humanitarian aid for civilian victims of the conflict in Gaza.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
Lineup

runo plum, Searows

Venue

The Great Hall

1087 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1H3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

