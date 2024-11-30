Top track

Foy Vance

EartH
Sat, 30 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £40.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

EMMY-AWARD WINNING SONGWRITER FOY VANCE ANNOUNCES ‘YOU & I UK TOUR’, NOVEMBER 2024. The ‘You & I Tour’ is named after a track from Vance’s breakthrough 2013 album ‘Joy Of Nothing’ and follows on from Vance’s cu...

Presented by Kilimanjaro and Communion.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Foy Vance

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

