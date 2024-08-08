Top track

João Bosco - Incompatibilidade de Gênios

08 Agosto • FestiValle 24 • MAIN STAGE+SUNSET SHOW

Via Sacra Valle dei Templi
Thu, 8 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsAgrigento
€34.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Questo ticket Giornaliero è valido per tutti i concerti di Giovedì 8 agosto: Main stage FV24 + Opening talk + speciale al tramonto Sunset Show (Rosa Brunello live band) al Giardino della Kolymbethra (Tempio dei Dioscuri) + JOAO BOSCO 4et (Brasile) + Kassa...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione di Promozione Sociale FestiValle.

Lineup

João Bosco, Kassa Overall, Rosa Brunello

Venue

Via Sacra Valle dei Templi

92100 Agrigento, AG, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.