DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kiwi Jr + Ducks Ltd.

Tubby’s Kingston
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Refracting the realities of late-capitalist city life and the impossibility of work-art balance in a high-rent metropolis through satire and sarcasm, Toronto’s Kiwi Jr. has shaped their own deadpan postmodern indie rock. Their third album, Chopper, oversee...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ducks Ltd., Kiwi Jr

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

