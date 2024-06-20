DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lamont Landers

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 20 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$31.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Lamont Landers

with Emily Brimlow

6/20/2024 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Born and raised in Alabama, Lamont Landers grew up absorbing the soulful sounds of the South that surrounded him. At the age of 14, he taught himself how to play guitar.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lamont Landers, Emily Brimlow

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.