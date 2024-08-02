Top track

E-Town Concrete - Mandibles

This Is Hardcore 2024 ft. E-Town Concrete

Underground Arts
Fri, 2 Aug, 5:00 pm
Philadelphia
$55.11

About

This Is Hardcore 2024

Friday, August 2, 2024 at Underground Arts

E-Town Concrete

Plus (in Alphabetical Order): Balmora | Blackest Dawn | BRAT | Dmize | Domain | Morning Again | No Grave | Strength For A Reason | Shatterd Realm

Doors & Show: 5:00 PM

Al...

All Ages
Underground Arts Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

E-Town Concrete, Balmora, Blackest Dawn and 7 more

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open 5:00 pm

