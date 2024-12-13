Top track

The Home Team - Brag

THE HOME TEAM | SOLD OUT

The Underworld
Fri, 13 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event is now SOLD OUT! Join the waiting list to be informed of any returns.

Bringing heavy-pop to the forefront of the scene with their unique approach to the pop-rock sound, The Home Team is ready to take the world by storm. The Seattle based 4-piec...

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Andrés, Hacktivist, The Home Team

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

