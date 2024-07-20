DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

elrow New York Open Air: Summer Festival - Rowmuda Triangle!

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Sat, 20 Jul, 6:00 pm
New York
From $59.22
Get ready for another unforgettable 2-stage, sunset-to-sunrise XXL edition at The Brooklyn Mirage this summer! This year, we're going bigger and better than ever before - pulling out all the stops for our ONLY New York show of 2024!

This is a 21+ event
elrow & Gray Area
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

