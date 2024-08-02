Top track

MELLOW MOOD

Rocca Malatestiana
Fri, 2 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsCesena
€16.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Mellow Mood nascono a Pordenone nel 2005. Capitanata dai gemelli Jacob e LO Garzia, la reggae band avvia sin dagli

esordi una salda collaborazione con il produttore Paolo Baldini, che diventerà in seguito loro dubmaster ed architetto

sonoro. Il debutt...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romagna Concerti e Produzioni srl.

Lineup

Mellow Mood

Venue

Rocca Malatestiana

Via Cia degli Ordelaffi, 1, 47521 Cesena FC, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

