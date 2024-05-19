DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Guitar Wolf are the keepers of all blasted, hard, spazzed out songs, building a whole life on the bedrock of hyperactive RNR exhilaration. This Japanese power-trio has been stupefying audiences at home and on the road since the late ’80s.
