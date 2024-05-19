DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guitar Wolf / Hans Condor / The Kozmic Kicks

Avondale Music Hall
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Guitar Wolf are the keepers of all blasted, hard, spazzed out songs, building a whole life on the bedrock of hyperactive RNR exhilaration. This Japanese power-trio has been stupefying audiences at home and on the road since the late ’80s.

This is a 17+ event
Presented by Last Rites & Live Wire Lounge.
Lineup

Hans Condor, Guitar Wolf

Venue

Avondale Music Hall

3336 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

