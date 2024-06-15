DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wheels & Wax Present...
AN INDIE-FULL NIGHT OF MUSIC
A night of Indie Bliss featuring the Post-Punk and Indie Pop wonders, Jetstream Pony for an unmissable night in Central London, Venue 229
Joining us for the night as they both make their 229 debuts...
Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.
