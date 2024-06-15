DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jetstream Pony with Motion and Telecom

229
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Wheels & Wax Present... 

AN INDIE-FULL NIGHT OF MUSIC

A night of Indie Bliss featuring the Post-Punk and Indie Pop wonders, Jetstream Pony for an unmissable night in Central London, Venue 229 

Joining us for the night as they both make their 229 debuts...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Wheels & Wax.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

