Vacra - Galatée tour

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vacra viendra retourner la ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY pour son 1er show à Bordeaux.

Accompagné par un adulte pour les mineurs de - de 16 ans.

Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Vacra

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:00 pm

