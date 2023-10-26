Top track

Black Country, New Road - Science Fair

Black Country, New Road + première partie

Le Trianon
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.30

Event information

Les sept jeunes Londoniens composant Black Country, New Road dévoilent un son oscillant entre post-punk et post-rock flamboyant, ponctué d'envolées jazz et de paroles scandées. Repérés en première partie de Fat White Family et de Black Midi, invités par Je

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Black Country, New Road

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

