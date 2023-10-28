Top track

Supreme Level

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Melbourne | Saturday

Pica
Sat, 28 Oct, 2:00 pm
DJMelbourne
$129.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Supreme Level
Got a code?

About

This October, we head back to our Oceanic home: Melbourne. Join us at PICA for another lively day party. Line-up out now!

TICKETS SOLD OUT! See you in October!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Boiler Room.

Lineup

3
Caucasian Opportunities, Miley Serious, Marlon Hoffstadt and 3 more

Venue

Pica

1 Woolboard Rd, Port Melbourne VIC 3207, Australia
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.