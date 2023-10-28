Top track

Noir Boy George, Maria Violenza, Usé et Badaboum

Trabendo
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NOIR BOY GEORGE / MARIA VIOLENZA / USÉ / BADABOUM en concert au Trabendo

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.

Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

1
Noir Boy George, Maria Violenza, Usé and 1 more

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

