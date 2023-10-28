DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Drag Show Brunch - Halloween Special feat Black Peppa & Elektra Fence

Between The Bridges
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:30 am
PartyLondon
£30.80
About

Condragulations! Shantay your way to our drag brunch!

You will be when you strut on down to our Drag Race Brunch for exclusive intimate live performances from stars of UK & US Drag Race & London's finest Drag Stars!

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Doors open11:30 am
Accessibility information

