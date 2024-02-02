DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bomel

La Cigale
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€31.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Allo Floride présente Bomel à La Cigale le 2 février 2024. Inspiré dès son plus jeune âge par le blues, le funk et la musique électronique, le frenchie Bomel a commencé à se faire connaître pendant le confinement.

En 2021, il signe chez AOC Records (Bella Read more

Présenté par Allo Floride.

Lineup

Bomel

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

