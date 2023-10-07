DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Garage Nation & RnB Nation London Brunch

Scala
Sat, 7 Oct, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Garage Nation's Brunch is back at Scala after our sell out events!

60 Minutes of Bottomless Cocktails + food

Fun & games and the best UK Garage Vibes!

This is an 18+ event (ID required)

Presented by Garage Nation.

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
Event ends6:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.