BASIC

Zebulon
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BASIC

BASIC, a mind-meld between Chris Forsyth, his frequent running partner (and formidable 6-string thinker) Nick Millevoi, and Mikel Patrick Avery presents This Is BASIC, a complex and entrancing instrumental LP recasting forgotten scraps of guitar his...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

BASIC

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

