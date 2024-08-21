DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WBEZ Presents: Not From Here with Eunji Kim

Sleeping Village
Wed, 21 Aug, 8:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

$18 + Fees | 21+

It’s not easy being the kid with “stinky” packed lunches or parents who wear jeans to exercise. When you’re an immigrant kid, life can feel like a bizarre balancing act between two or more totally different cultures. Not From Here with Eu...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.