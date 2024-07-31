Top track

Mobile Home

A Final Hurrah

The Silverlake Lounge
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for The Final Hurrah, the last night the Silverlake Lounge will be open in this form. Come say goodbye to a beloved venue that has been a cornerstone of our community these last 3 years. It's been an incredible journey filled with unforgettable per...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC

Lineup

Braden Lawrence, Jake Tittle

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

