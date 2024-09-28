DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RUTH

Arengo del Broletto
Sat, 28 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsNovara
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ruth

Tutte le età
NU Arts and Community di Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Arengo del Broletto

Via Fratelli Rosselli, 20, 28100 Novara NO, Italy
Doors open8:15 pm

