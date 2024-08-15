Top track

SHADOWLAND w/ Haxa, Psalm

The Griffin
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
From $8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NYC's SHADOWLAND take over Sin City Thursday August 15th at The Griffin for an epic night of heavy metal, with special guests HAXA and PSALM!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shadowland

Venue

The Griffin

511 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

