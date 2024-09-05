DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunflower Thieves + Marnie Glum

Rough Trade Nottingham
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:00 pm
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sunflower Thieves are childhood friends, Amy and Lily: a self-produced sisterhood, nurturing a unique sound, through ethereal vocals harmonies and storytelling lyrics. The band’s debut EP, Someone To Be There For’, was met with huge support from Radio 1’s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Marnie Glum, Sunflower Thieves

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.