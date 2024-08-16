DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KOTU PRESENTS: SLIME CITY NEW YORK

Market Hotel
Fri, 16 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

KOTU PRESENTS:

SLIME CITY: NEW YORK

with

LAKER BRADY

MARLON DUBOIS

RICKY CHIX

FEATURING

ALDO2SWAG

SMOKEDOPE2016

DJ BONERBOY

+ A BIG SPECIAL GUEST

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Move Forward Music.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ricky Chix, Marlon DuBois

Venue

Market Hotel

1140 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11221, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.