That's The Way the World Goes 'Round : John Prine Tribute

Lemonad(e) Park
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
John us for the third annual John Prine Tribute featuring AM Merker & the Last Call, Michael Tipton & the Scoundrels, Strawbilly, Copper Threading, Western Cuts, Arthur Dodge, Dane Talley, Thom Hoskins.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.
Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

