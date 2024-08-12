Top track

PLAY DEAD SEASON - Zero

Self Evident, Play Dead Season, Skulpture

Cloudland Theater
Mon, 12 Aug, 6:30 pm
$12

Don't miss killer post hardcore band Play Dead Season (Tokyo, Japan) along with awesome local experiemntal math rockers Self Evident and synthy post rock group Skulpture.

This is an 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Skulpture, Play Dead Season

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

