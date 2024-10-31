Top track

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 - Heavier Yet Tour

Casa delle Arti
Thu, 31 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsConversano
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Seun Kuti è un musicista, cantante, e cantautore nigeriano, rinomato per i suoi accattivanti spettacoli.

Lui è il figlio più giovane del pioniere dell'Afrobeat Fela Kuti. Si è interessato alla musica all'età di cinque anni, quando ne ha compiuti nove, ave...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Artimedia Società Cooperativa.
Lineup

Venue

Casa delle Arti

Via Donato Jaia, 14, 70014 Conversano BA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

