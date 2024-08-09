DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PARCS with guests live at The Finsbury

The Finsbury
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to present PARCS live at The Finsbury in Finsbury Park on Friday, August 9th.

FREE SHOW

7:30pm —> Doors

—> SEYMOUR

—> ELEONORA STOLFI

—> PARCS

PARCS - PARCS have been brewing on the South Wales scene for a few years now, slowly mo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.