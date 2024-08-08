Top track

The Howling Fiends / Oral Habit / Kipper Gillespie

Green Door Store
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Big Richard returns to Brighton for another blinder of a showcase, featuring garage-rock mainstays The Howling Fiends with their infectious brand of melodic sludge. In a similar vein the wonderful, and local, Oral Habit play as well - and finally, Kipper G...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Big Richards Records Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kipper Gillespie, Oral Habit, The Howling Fiends

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

