Crazy P Soundsystem...Up On The Roof & In The Club

Prince Of Wales
Sat, 10 Aug, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.80

About Crazy P

Crazy P began in the '90s as an English electronic group with solely instrumental projects, until the addition of lead vocalist Danielle Moore for their 2002 album The Wicked is Music. Since then, the band has expanded their catalogue, with influences of v

Event information

Crazy P join us once again for both Soundsystem and DJ sets on Saturday 10 August at the reopening POW Brixton!

Crazy P has been leaving their impact on British dance music for the last 15 years; being renowned for fusing slinky underground disco, deep el...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Up On The Roof.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crazy P

Venue

Prince Of Wales

467- 469 Brixton Rd, London SW9 8HH
Doors open4:00 pm
1160 capacity

