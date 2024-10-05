DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Tonight we’re gonna party like it’s 1999. MASSAOKE are excited to debut their brand new show for the very first time at the Clapham Grand – 90s v 00s Live… the ultimate showdown between two iconic decades of music. You can expect all the greatest hairbrush...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs