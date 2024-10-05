DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Massaoke: 90s v 00s Live

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 5 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tonight we’re gonna party like it’s 1999. MASSAOKE are excited to debut their brand new show for the very first time at the Clapham Grand – 90s v 00s Live… the ultimate showdown between two iconic decades of music. You can expect all the greatest hairbrush...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Massaoke, DJ Krowdaoke

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs