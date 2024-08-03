Top track

Paige Rosen - Oh My Darling, Clementine

Desert Honey Pot

Backstage Bar & Billiards
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Embracing Project is an incredible local non-profit and in need of supplies for at risk youth in the las vegas community! These girls are survivors of abuse, trafficking and neglect from ages 8-18 years old. Embracing Project provides them a safe place...

This is a 21+ event
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paige Overton

Venue

Backstage Bar & Billiards

601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

