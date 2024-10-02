DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Préparez-vous pour un voyage musical révolutionnaire avec le contrebassiste incomparable Adam Ben Ezra qui accueille le spectaculaire batteur Michael Olivera (Alfredo Rodriguez, Richard Bona) pour un nouveau projet passionnant !
Avec sa créativité sans li...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.