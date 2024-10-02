Top track

Adam Ben Ezra - Downtown Blues

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ADAM BEN EZRA

La Petite Halle
Wed, 2 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Adam Ben Ezra - Downtown Blues
Got a code?

About

Préparez-vous pour un voyage musical révolutionnaire avec le contrebassiste incomparable Adam Ben Ezra qui accueille le spectaculaire batteur Michael Olivera (Alfredo Rodriguez, Richard Bona) pour un nouveau projet passionnant !

Avec sa créativité sans li...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par GiantSteps.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adam Ben Ezra

Venue

La Petite Halle

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.