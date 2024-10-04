Top track

Westend & Max Styler - Rhythm Machine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Max Styler

The Music Yard
Fri, 4 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $21.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Westend & Max Styler - Rhythm Machine
Got a code?

About

We’re fired up to announce Max Styler headlining The Music Yard on Friday, October 4th!

Max Styler is at the forefront of bringing a new wave of sound to dance music and currently holding the #1 track in the world, “See You Sweat”!

California-born Max St...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects & Loudcrowd
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Max Styler

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.