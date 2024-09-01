DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler On The Lawn (Headliner TBA) (Labor Day Weekend) @ Placēbö Montauk at Ruschmeyer's

Placēbö Montauk at Ruschmeyer's
Sun, 1 Sept, 12:00 pm
DJEast Hampton
$64.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On Sunday, September 1st, Labor Day Weekend Hamptons Edition, Placēbö Montauk and Forest Döwn Under presents Boiler On The Lawn (Headliner TBA) alongisde Firpo, Shane Doss and friends at the Backyard Lawn and Firepits at Ruschmeyer's Hotel.

This is a 21+ event (Valid Government issued ID required).
Presented by Placēbö Montauk, Ruschmeyer's and Azure Day Party
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Firpo, Tolga

Venue

Placēbö Montauk at Ruschmeyer's

161 Second House Road, Montauk, New York 11954, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

