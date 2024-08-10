DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

¡Muévete! Macha Kiddo + DJ Kira + Domenico di Marco

The Jago
Sat, 10 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get set for another full powered ¡Muévete! night of tropical rhythms with 3 international special guests ready to set the stage alight at the Jago.

Welcoming incredible Costa Rican artist based out of Buenos Aires Macha Kiddo to play her UK live debut - s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Macha Kiddo, DJ KIRA

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

