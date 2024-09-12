DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NoYou come to 229 to celebrate the release of their new EP!
Support comes from Seek Harbour and TV Pins.
£12 ADV.
Access Information: https://229.london/access/
This is a standing event. We operate a No Readmissions policy.
Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.