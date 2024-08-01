DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OK Doomer, Max & The Tygers, Sam Taylor

The George Tavern
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

OK Doomer is the alternative music project of Hackney based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lou Doyle.

Produced by Hannes Plattmeier (Tim Hecker / Laetitia Sadier) between Hamburg, London and Vienna, forthcoming debut album “For My Old Great Satan” i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hannes Plattmeier

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends2:30 am

