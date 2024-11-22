Top track

GRECAS

Parole Club
Fri, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAlicante
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

por si echabas de menos al angelito, GRECAS en alicante

acceso permitido a mayores de 16 años, los menores tendrán que ir acompañados de su padre, madre o tutor legal

organizado por @cero.en.conducta y Universo
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GRECAS

Venue

Parole Club

Carrer Cottolengo 10, 03690 San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante, España
Doors open8:00 pm

