DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soulstice: hip hop & r&b + throwbacks

24 Oxford @ Virgin Hotel & Casino
Sat, 17 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyLas Vegas
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
First ever Soulstice! Join us as we introduce a party where our number one rule is good vibes.

This link is only for friends & family as this is early exclusive access before anyone else! If you are 21+, grab those free tickets. Once those are gone, must...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jay Esguerra dba Leverage Events Limited Co.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

24 Oxford @ Virgin Hotel & Casino

4455 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada 89169, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

