Top track

Jeffrey Lewis - Except for the Fact That It Isn't

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£20.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jeffrey Lewis - Except for the Fact That It Isn't
Got a code?

About

The mind-spinning indie-rock/folk/art of Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage developed when songwriter and comic book artist Jeffrey Lewis began recording homemade cassettes in New York City in 1998; his critically acclaimed, unusual and word-dense songs lead to J...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeffrey Lewis & The Voltage

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.